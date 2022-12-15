Police take two suspects into custody following ‘violent offense’ at winter shelter

(Missoula Current) The Missoula Police Department took two suspects into custody on Thursday following a "violent offense" that took place at the Emergency Winter Shelter on Johnson Street.

However, police have not revealed what the alleged offense actually was.

Police spokeswoman Lydia Arnold said the incident occurred at 1919 North Johnson Street and the suspects then left in a vehicle.

Officers located the vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver failed to yield to police. "Officers pursued the vehicle due to the nature of the reported offense," a news release stated.

Two suspects were located and taken into custody.

An investigation into the incident is continuing and MPD said there was no threat to the public. The department is not releasing any more information at this time.