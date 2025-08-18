Willliam Munoz

(Missoula Current) There are few venue settings more conducive to music than the Kettlehouse Amphitheater in Bonner. The beauty of the river behind and mountains on either side, along with the intimacy of the amphitheater that holds 4,000 people, makes for an enjoyable evening.

Montana’s own Kitchen Dwellers are headlining a tour this summer with two of the more solid and traditional bluegrass bands; Leftover Salmon and The Infamous Stringdusters. All three are no strangers to playing in Missoula, having played many times in the past, but having all together for one night was musical magic at its finest.

Leftover Salmon formed in 1989 and The Infamous Stringdusters, who formed in 2006, are both progressive bluegrass jam bands. The Kitchen Dwellers are more difficult to place in a category. They formed in 2010 while attending Montana State and now blend bluegrass, country and folk together to create a fresh new sound that has catapulted them to successful gigs at storied venues like Red Rocks, and Bonnaroo.

Leftover Salmon opened the evening with ‘Boogie Grass Band’ a song written by Conway Twitty. Their version is upbeat and designed to bring instant dancing, which the crowd did.

The Infamous Stringdusters are celebrating 20 years as a band and have released an album of 20 new songs. They are seriously accomplished musicians whose presence in the bluegrass world has been vital to the popularity of this genera.

In the past two years, the Kitchen Dwellers have reached a level of popularity that is a testimony to their musical abilities, as well as their dedication to improving the craft while enduring the challenges of the road. They are best friends, a friendship that comes out in a tight harmony on stage.

Leftover Salmon, the Infamous Stringdusters and the Kitchen Dwellers at the Kettlehouse in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Leftover Salmon, the Infamous Stringdusters and the Kitchen Dwellers at the Kettlehouse in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...

