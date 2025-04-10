City considers 16-acre open space buy on Clark Fork River

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) A 16-acre parcel on the Clark Fork River could become the city's newest open space purchase if the City Council approves the acquisition in the coming weeks.

This week, members of the Climate, Conservation and Parks Committee took the first step in doing that by setting a public hearing in early May.

While the property sits outside of city limits, it's close enough that advocates believe the purchase would provide a community benefit.

“We always look at the open space cornerstones and also whether or not it complies and fits within the values and needs identified in the Open Space Plan,” he said. “This project is definitely right on the river corridor. It's arguably one of the highest priorities.”

The so-called Tipp property sits east of Missoula and the Clark Fork River. The Kim Williams Trail abuts the property and could provide public access to the water.

The project's total cost is roughly $230,000, though the landowner would donate $117,000 to win naming rights. The Open Space Bond would cover the remaining $1122,000 in costs. A majority of the property sits in the floodplain, limiting its development potential.

“Some kind of supportive recreational business could be allowed on the property,” he said. “But the landowner's preference is definitely for protecting it as open space and for allowing public access.”

The open space advisory comity voted 3-3 on the proposal in February.

If secured, the current owner Bryan Tipp would name property after his father Ray Tipp, a former Missoula attorney and member of the Missoula Irrigation District. City ordinance allows for naming fights if one donates 51% or more of the total value of the property.