Oregon faces longer fire season due to historic heat, drought

Alex Baumhardt

SALEM (Oregon Capital Chronicle)—Oregon’s wildfire season started early this year and is expected to last into October, according to state fire experts.

The season is made more difficult by historic heat, drought and a potentially early El Niño weather pattern that could further stir up temperatures and lightning storms into the fall, fire officials said at a Tuesday news conference with Gov. Tina Kotek. Oregonians need to be proactive about protecting themselves and their properties from wildfire and behave far more cautiously when starting campfires or burning debris than in recent years, they advised.

“It’s not one thing that brings the wildfire season, it’s many things,” Kotek said.

Although May is officially Wildfire Awareness Month, the season’s first Level 3 fire — meaning residents were ordered to evacuate immediately — occurred in La Pine in March, burning 20 acres.

“All indications suggest a more challenging fire season ahead of all of us,” Kotek said.

Oregon’s winter was among the warmest on record and snow-pack across the Northwest was one-third of normal levels, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Last year’s wildfire season burned significantly fewer Oregon acres than in previous years, in large part because the Oregon Legislature allocated hundreds of millions of additional dollars to the Oregon Department of Forestry and the Office of the State Fire Marshal. Both in turn beefed up preparation and response systems since the 2020 Labor Day Fires that became the most expensive in state history.

But most fires last year — more than 60% of wildfires — were started by humans, a disappointing reversal from years prior, which had human-caused fires trending downward. People burning yard waste and other debris is the number one cause of human-ignited wildfires, Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said.

She encouraged Oregonians who burn debris to download a new Before You Burn app developed with support from state and federal fire agencies, which will provide users information about local burn regulations, burn statuses, required safety measures and fire and weather alerts. About 700 Oregonians have downloaded it since it launched in April, she said.

Oregon’s new state forester, Kacey KC, said it’s likely that wildfire risk will be above normal east of the Cascades in rangeland areas beginning in June and above normal southwest of the Cascades by July, heading up further into forests that have experienced record-low snowpack this year.

Federal partners?

Oregon’s fire agencies have roughly 700 wildland fire fighters and 300 fire trucks ready to protect 16 million Oregon acres this season. They’ll rely as well on more than 300 local fire departments and federal and tribal wildland firefighters to respond in an emergency.

“We are ready, we are coordinated and we are all hands on deck as we prepare for the season,” Kotek said.

Oregon’s congressional Democrats have raised concerns that federal support could be lacking in light of budget and personnel cuts to the U.S. Forest Service over the last year. The cuts, according to a letter from Oregon’s senior U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, included 1,400 employees who hold the necessary certifications to support firefighting operations during a wildfire.

KC said she talks frequently with the Forest Service’s regional director — at least weekly as the state prepares and gets closer to the fire season — and that she’s been assured no wildland firefighters working for the Forest Service or U.S. Department of the Interior in Oregon have lost their jobs.

Although federal officials have been criticized for consolidating wildland firefighting efforts at both agencies to create the new U.S. Wildland Fire Service so close to the start of the fire season, KC said signs so far indicate that moving all firefighting efforts under the Interior as opposed to several agencies could be beneficial in the long run.

“They’re working together to figure out how to do this more effectively. And so I feel confident that this year, on a firefighting front, they’re going to be as active as they’ve always been, and that it may actually even be a little simpler,” she said.