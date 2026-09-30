Orville Peck brings his masked music to Missoula

William Munoz

Orville Peck, born and raised in Johannesburg, South Africa, found a deep love for country music at an early age, along with a love for the iconic Lone Ranger. He developed into a gifted songwriter after moving to London and eventually Canada.

He brought that experience to the Kettlehouse in Missoula over the weekend.

Peck’s stage persona wearing a mask (which he personally makes) is not so much to hide but, as he explained in an interview with Rolling Stone, "I'm revealing a little more and more each time.”

One thing that performers like Orville Peck are doing, especially for country music, is getting new fans and challenging the old fans to see life differently.

Local musician, Kyle Hunter, opened the concert.

Kyle Hunter. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Kyle Hunter. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)

Orville Peck fans in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Orville Peck fans in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)

Orville Peck concert in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Orville Peck concert in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)