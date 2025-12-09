NM picked by startup for out space power grid

Joshua Bowling

(New Mexico Source) A startup that seeks to build the first-ever power grid in outer space has selected Albuquerque as its headquarters, the state Economic Development Department announced Monday.

Mantis Space, a Georgia-founded company backed by venture capital, plans to build orbital infrastructure capable of powering satellites and lunar operations, according to a news release. The new Albuquerque headquarters and research and development facilities are expected to generate as much as $480 million in economic impact over the next 10 years, the release said. Company officials expect to create more than 200 jobs with average annual salaries of more than $180,000.

Company officials say they chose Albuquerque after a national search and weighed factors such as quality of life, access to talent and available economic incentives. The state is awarding the company $2.5 million under the Local Economic Development Act and Albuquerque is awarding it $500,000.

“Albuquerque exceeded nearly all our criteria for our highly competitive selection and offered an extremely competitive package that was ultimately the key,” Mantis Space CEO Eric Truitt said in a statement. “We look forward to working together to make New Mexico a national leader in both space and advanced energy innovation.”

The state Economic Development Department in a release said orbital infrastructure is expected to pave the way for “off-planet data centers and manufacturing.”

High-tech projects have increasingly announced plans to open in New Mexico. In September, local officials approved plans for Project Jupiter, a campus of data centers planned to support the tech giants OpenAI and Oracle. That same month, Pacific Fusion, a California-based fusion energy company, announced plans to build a $1 billion research and manufacturing campus in Albuquerque. And in November, a California-based hypersonic missile company announced plans to open a 1,000-acre manufacturing plant in Sandoval County.

The state Economic Development Department in early December released a 158-page report that calls for further growth in science and technology fields including quantum systems, advanced energy and aerospace.

“New Mexico is rapidly becoming an anchor for our nation’s most advanced industries, as today’s exciting announcement demonstrates,” New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a statement. “With our world-class research institutions, unmatched talent, and growing network of innovative companies, our state is literally shaping the future.”