PaddleHead pitcher signed by Chicago Cubs organization

(Missoula Current) One of the Missoula PaddleHeads starting pitchers on Monday had his contract purchased by the Chicago Cubs.

Connor Schultz, named a Pioneer League All Star, becomes the 19th PaddleHead to be signed by Major League Baseball since the team went independent in 2021.

“That's the most by any one team in all of Independent Baseball’s four premier leagues in the country over that time period,” the organization said in a statement. “This is also the 3rd player to be signed by MLB this year alone.”

Schultz joins Will Sandy, signed by the Washington Nationals, and Thomas Bruss, signed by the Detroit Tigers, as MLB signees this season.

The PaddleHeads signed Schultz out of college following his career at the University of Iowa in 2022. He finished the season with the PaddleHeads starting 6 games in 8 appearances.

He returned to Missoula in 2023 and had an All-Star season for the PaddleHeads, posting a 3.82 ERA over 17 starts in 18 appearances. He won 7 games to only 3 losses.