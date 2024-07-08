PaddleHeads clinch pennant for 4th straight year

The Missoula PaddleHeads were on the cusp of the postseason entering action on Sunday in the series finale opposite the Boise Hawks.

A win would see the PaddleHeads clinch the 1st half pennant in the Pioneer League for the 4th consecutive year. This also would claim a playoff spot for Missoula at the end of the regular season come September.

The Hawks would be up to the task for much of the day playing the role of spoiler as both teams took turns in the lead. Neither team led by more than a run throughout the first eight innings of the contest.

But the PaddleHeads offense would save the best for last to find separation.

A 3-run rally in the top of the 9th would give Missoula much-needed breathing room heading into the bottom of the 9th inning, expanding the advantage to 4.

The Hawks would put the first 2 men aboard in the bottom of the 9th to mount a threat on the flipside scoring a run. But Andrew Garcia would settle in to claim a 7-4 win for the PaddleHeads.

It would then be time to party at Memorial Stadium with Missoula celebrating a playoff berth for the 4th time in as many seasons.