PaddleHeads on brink of postseason birth

BOISE, ID - After falling for the first time in the series Friday night, the Missoula PaddleHeads would face challenges throughout the contest Saturday opposite the Boise Hawks.

Missoula would lead for the bulk of the contest but would fail to find separation with Boise also landing counter punches. The Hawks would score in 3 separate innings in which Missoula also scored. The X factor that the Boise Hawks did not have on this night however would prove to be Adam Fogel.

Fogel has been a monster with the long ball all week and Saturday would be no different. The Kentucky product would homer in his 1st 2 at-bats of the night in the 2nd and 4th innings to pace the PaddleHeads attack. Fogel has also homered in each of his last 4 games tallying 5 home runs total in that span.

Rallies from Boise in the 4th, and 6th would keep things interesting, trimming into the lead. However, the Hawks would never lead at any point as the PaddleHeads would get the win 11-7.

Missoula is now also on the cusp of clinching a postseason berth as its ‘Magic Number’ to clinch the playoffs is down to 1.