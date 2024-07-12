(Missoula Current) The Missoula PaddleHeads wrapped up their regular season slate with the Idaho Falls Chukars on Thursday night in the finale of a 3-game series.

Offensive success paved the way for Missoula over the course of the first 2 games of the series, highlighted by a team record run total of 25 runs on Wednesday. In action on Thursday, the PaddleHeads would tally their lowest run total in the series.

Idaho Falls also would score over 10 runs for the 3rd time in the series in the finale. Still, it still was not enough to avoid the sweep.

Seven players for the PaddleHeads would tally 2 hits or more over the course of the contest that never saw Missoula trail throughout. The best stretch of success offensively for Missoula was innings 5 through 7, scoring 10 runs in those frames.

The Chukars would keep things interesting in 3 sizable rallies on the flipside but never slowed Missoula enough in a 15-11 win for the PaddleHeads.

Over the course of the 3-game series the PaddleHeads offense tallied 58 runs, averaging over 19 runs per game in those contests.