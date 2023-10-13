Missoula’s Parking Services director leaving for another job

(Missoula Current) The city's newest director of Parking Services announced his plans to leave the job for a new opportunity in Missoula, the city said Thursday.

Ian Ortlieb took the job in 2021. His last day as director will be Oct. 13.

“My entire experience working for the Missoula Parking Commission and representing the City of Missoula has been incredible,” Ortlieb said in a statement. “We have accomplished many great things over the past few years, and I'm happy with the positive momentum we've built for the future.”

Among Ortlieb's accomplishments, the city named its renewed status as an Accredited Parking Organization through the International Paring and Mobility Institute. The commission also initiated a parking study that will further “a holistic approach to parking management and operations.”

Former Parking Services Director Tiffany Brander, who served from 2015 to 2021, will return to the job as interim director this month.

The city said the Parking Commission will begin its search for a new director.