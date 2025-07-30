(Missoula Current) A 33-year-old man was charged with negligent homicide on Tuesday after he allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian on West Broadway.

According to the Missoula Police Department, a single vehicle left the roadway just after 12 p.m. and drove onto the sidewalk, striking the pedestrian and injuring a nearby woman.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene and the woman was transported to the hospital for evaluation. The drive of the truck remained on scene and cooperated with law enforcement.

After consultation with the Missoula County Attorney’s Office, the driver was placed under arrest and remanded to the Missoula County Detention Facility on the charge of negligent homicide.

“The Missoula Police Department extends its deepest condolences to the family, friends, and community members impacted by the tragic crash,” the department stated. “Our thoughts are also with those who witnessed the incident and the emergency responders who arrived on scene.”

Anyone who witnessed this incident and has not yet spoken with law enforcement is encouraged to contact the Missoula Police Department at (406) 552-6300, referencing case number 2025-32940.