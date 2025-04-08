City Council approves phasing plan for Mullan-area subdivision

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) A subdivision approved in 2021 plans to swap several phases to provide better connectivity to the growing neighborhood as construction continues.

The Missoula City Council on Monday night approved the amended phasing plan for the Remington Flats subdivision, essentially swapping phases five with six.

City planner Lauren Stevens said the request addresses access, including that for emergency vehicles.

“Without swapping the phases, there would be four dead-end streets until the final two phases of the subdivision are constructed,” Stevens said. “Having these roads built now rather than later will also benefit connectivity to the larger neighborhood.”

Remington Flats was approved four years ago on 20 acres in the Sxwtpqyen neighborhood. The seven-phase project looks to bring 152 new homes to the market.

Construction on all seven phases is slated for completion in 2034.

“This development primarily consists of attached townhouse units, creating a transition from the detached single-family homes to the south and the larger multi-dwelling buildings to the east,” said Stevens. “There is also a subdivision application under review for the property to the north as well.”

The development sits north of 44 Ranch Estates and west of Mcnett Flats near Mullan Road and George Elmer Drive.