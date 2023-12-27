City names Jodi Pilgrim new head of Missoula Parking Commission

(Missoula Current) The Missoula Parking Commission closed an open position this week by naming one of its own to serve as the new parking services director.

Jodi Pilgrim, who has worked with the commission for the past eight years, will start in her new role next week. The commission manages current parking and plans to meet future parking needs as the downtown district grows.

“The Missoula Parking Commission has benefited from Jodi Pilgrim’s expertise and skill for many years,” parking commission chair Joe Easton said in a statement. “The commission is facing several changes and service improvements within the next few years, and the board believes Jodi is the right person to lead us forward.”

Over the past eight years, Pilgrim has helped upgrade parking in downtown Missoula. The city believes she understands the issues and opportunities facing the Parking Commission

Among other things, the Parking Commission has looked to expand its jurisdiction and will address parking needs once several construction projects break ground, including the old library block and the Riverfront Triangle.

Earlier this year, the Parking Commission completed the process for renewal of its national accreditation as an Accredited Parking Organization for 2024 through 26. Last week, S&P Global upgraded the Parking Commission’s bond rating to A based on its strong financial risk profile.

“Pilgrim looks forward to working with the community to find new ways to make parking work better for Missoula residents and visitors,” the city said in its announcement. “Missoula’s Parking Commission is strong.”