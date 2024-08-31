P!NK dazzles 20,000 fans in Missoula concert

William Munoz

(Missoula Current) Walking into Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula last Wednesday night, P!nk fans were greeted with fanciful cartoon figures surrounding the stage and “Summer Carnival” written in giant letters.

And a carnival it was.

P!NK is known in part for the extravagance of her live shows. To see it in person is a beautiful visual overload. She opened her recent Missoula concert on a swing high above the stage singing “Let's Get the Party Started.”

It was a hint of things.

Not only does P!INK travel with a band of great musicians but also with dancers whose skills are amazing. The frenetic pace is kept up for well over an hour before P!NK reappears dressed in a formal dress. A white piano on stage illuminates and pianist Jason Chapman begins to play.

The pace of concert was frantic but filled with moments of significance. At one point, P!NK drew attention to a Bronze Star recipient in the stands who was with a special person who he wanted to propose to. This led P!INK into talking about her father, who was a vet, and singing a song she wrote to him after he passed.

But a P!NK concert is a highly choreographed affair and it's pop's answer to Cirque du Soleil with all the physical feats and aerial performance. Through it all, there's a feeling that you are in a small intimate room listening to a singer-songwriter playing music meant only for you.

To pull this off in in front of 20,000 people is remarkable. The encore had P!NK flying over the stadium before singing “So What.” Fireworks erupting over the stage brought a special summer evening in Missoula to a close.

Concert photos

