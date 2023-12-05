P!NK bringing tour to Missoula

(KPAX) P!NK has added Missoula to its latest tour and will play in Washington Grizzly Stadium on Wednesday, August 28, 2024.

P!NK’s Summer Carnival 2024 tour follows the success of her monumental 2023 run which shattered attendance records worldwide, a news release notes.

P!NK tickets will be available starting with presales beginning on Thursday, December 7, 2023. The general on sale begins Monday, December 11 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com. Fans can also purchase VIP Packages — which may include premium tickets, access to the pre-show reception, limited edition lithograph, P!NK carpet entry and photo op & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Thursday, December 7 at 10 a.m. local time until Sunday, December 10 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Verizon will offer customers an exclusive presale for the P!NK Summer Carnival 2024 Stadium Tour in the U.S. through Verizon Up. Customers will have access to purchase presale tickets for select shows beginning Thursday, December 7 at 10 a.m. local time until Sunday, December 10 at 10 p.m. For more details visit Verizon Up.