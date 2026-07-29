Leaking dam at Placid Lake draws FWP action

(Missoula Current) The dam at the head of Placid Lake is leaking water, prompting state officials to remove a boat dock and work with the dam's owners on repairs.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks on Wednesday said the Owl Creek Dam began eroding and piping water underneath the concrete earlier this week. That has caused the water level in Placid Lake to drop, impacting some forms of recreation.

That includes the six-slip boat dock, which FWP planned to remove.

“The launch dock will remain in place for now, and the boat ramp is open,” FWP said in a statement. “Boaters should use extra caution when launching and plan to load their boats daily instead of leaving them in the remaining docks.”

Wildlife officials said the dam also creates a natural barrier between non-native fish, like northern pike and smallmouth bass, that exist some areas downstream of Placid Lake.

Such species have not been detected in significant numbers in the lake. To keep it that way, FWP may install a temporary fish barrier until repairs to the dam are complete.

“FWP will continue to work with the dam owner to assess the situation for fisheries management and to monitor any additional adjustments that could be needed at the public boat launch,” the agency said.