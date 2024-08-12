Robert Plant and Allison Krauss at the Kettlehouse

William Munoz

(Missoula Current) A distinctive guitar riff as two enter from opposite sides of the Kettlehouse Amphitheater stage. They meet in the middle, hold hands and move to the microphones and begin singing, “I got a woman with plenty of money...”

It's the delightful harmonies of Robert Plant and Alison Krauss as they start a beautiful summer evening of music along the Blackfoot River. This unlikely duo – she of bluegrass royalty and he of the biggest rock band of any era – came together in 2007.

Along with producer T Bone Burnett, they created what became a seminal album that, to the present day, is still relevant in its' originality. The album 'Rising Sand,' released by iconic independent label Rounder Records, was an instant hit both in sales and winning Grammys.

In Missoula, the stage was draped floor to ceiling with fabrics creating a theatrical feeling, with lighting effects that shimmered as the breeze of the evening caused a wave like feel. This perfectly fit the tone of their music. Midway through the concert they played a medley of Plant's “In the Mood,” blending into a cover of Fairport Conventions “Matty Groves” and ending with a long version of the Page/Plant “Gallows Pole.”

This was followed by “The Battle of Evermore,” a song that is unique in Led Zepplin history for having the only non-Zepplin member recording with the band (Sandy Denny of Fairport Convention sang the suet with Plant).

Krauss brings her distinctive vocals that are heard on her Union Station recordings to this version of the song. The finale came with 'When the Levee Breaks,' which included a haunting fiddle solo by Stuart Duncan. The encore ended with a tribute to 'Gone, Gone Gone' by the Everly Brothers.

What Plant and Krauss are doing along with Burnett is refreshing in the current age of formulaic music. They bring two different musical forms together, creating a sound that is both distinctive and moving to fans of both. Not an easy task, but these two have accomplished something special.