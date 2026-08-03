Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) The expanding use of electric bikes and other electric mobility devices may prompt the city to review its regulations in the coming months, and some expect the next Montana Legislature to adopt new regulations around such devices.

Missoula City Council member Kristen Jordan said electric bikes now represent more than 63% of all bicycle sales, making them a growing transportation option on city streets and trails. The use of electric unicycles, scooters and other seatless mobility devices are also becoming more common.

Even so, she said, the city's regulations around such devices are lagging and, in many places, they don't align with current state law. She and other city officials, including Police Chief Mike Colyer, believe it's time to catch up with the times.

“We all agree that something needs to be done and we need to realign our code to get in line with all the changes going on,” said Jordan. “Some can operate up to 30 miles-per-hour, and we currently don't have any local regulatory framework to address these.”

Among other things, Jordan cited regulatory gaps around trail speeds, lack of helmet requirements for riders under 18, lack of lighting requirements and where electric devices can operate, including sidewalks and trail types.

Jordan also noted distinctions between the various classes of e-bikes.

“The state has left it up to local governments to apply their own rules for these classifications,” Jordan said. “State law functions as a floor. Local ordinances may add specifically or oppose additional restrictions beyond what state law requires.”

The Montana Legislature in 2025 adopted new standards and regulations surrounding many electric-mobility devices, though even at the time of adoption, lawmakers admitted the technology was evolving, along with the number of users.

Aaron Wilson, the city's transportation planner, said the city plans to update its regional safety plan, where it looks at all transportation modes and policies around safety. This time around, he said it would likely include emerging mobility, including electric devices.

He also believes the Legislature may take up the issue once again in 2027.

“I think this is a challenge across the country,” he said. “We're essentially introducing a new mode type where you have pedestrians and cyclists at slower speeds and then these interim electric mobility devices, where you're bridging that speed difference. They take a wide variety of forms and everyone is trying to figure out how you manage that.”

Jordan said enforcement of any newly adopted regulation wouldn't be the primary approach. Rather, she said, it would likely take place through education and outreach, largely due to the capacity of the police department.

Police Chief Mike Colyer said law enforcement officials across Montana have expressed similar concerns around electric mobility. He also believes the Legislature may take up the issue when it convenes next year.

“This has come up in all settings, and all participants have said this is a nightmare for us to navigate, to enforce and educate on because there's inconsistencies and confusing language between state statutes and municipal codes and all the new devices rolling out into the market,” he said.