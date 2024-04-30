(Missoula Current) A poll conducted by a Montana research firm found that more than half of Montana residents blame the governor and the state Legislature for the spike in property taxes over the last year.

Middle Fork Strategies polled 600 residents in early April, asking who held the greatest blame among policymakers for the jump in property taxes this year. Some residents saw the appraised value of their home jump by 30% or more, resulting in a tax increase from all taxing jurisdictions, including the state.

According to the poll, 29% blamed Gov. Greg Gianforte for the increase while 28% blamed the Legislature. The latter had an opportunity adjust down the residential property tax rate during the session upon warnings that appraised values were set to increase.

However, the Legislature failed to act.

“Montanans are feeling the effects of the tax shift that our elected leaders failed to prevent, and they see it taking place alongside the giveaways those same leaders handed to big corporations,” said Brandon DeMars, Middle Fork’s executive director.

Gianforte earlier this year convened a property tax task force to explore potential ways to reduce the tax burden on homeowners. However, Gianforte received a 7% cut in property taxes at his Helena home while neighboring properties saw a tax increase as high as 62%, according to MTN News.

Large corporations also saw tax breaks under the state's Republican leadership.

“Working families, homeowners, and renters are footing the bill for corporations’ tax breaks and don’t feel like they are lawmakers’ priority,” said DeMars.

Fifty-two percent of poll respondents see Montana on the wrong track while 39% believe the state is going in the right direction. Another 45% said that their personal financial situation has worsened in recent years while 34% said it has remained the same and 21% said it has gotten better.

The poll also found that 75% support reauthorizing the state’s Medicaid expansion while 58% believe abortion should remain legal in “all or most” circumstances. Only 9% said it should be banned.

“Whether it’s deliberately undermining Medicaid expansion or attacking abortion rights, too many lawmakers are ignoring the wishes of Montanans when it comes to healthcare,” DeMars said. “Large majorities of Montanans support Medicaid expansion and reproductive rights.”

Gianforte has stated his opposition to a sales tax as a means o ease property taxes. The poll found that 74% of Montanans also oppose the creation of a sales tax.

When asked for solutions to climbing property taxes, responses ranged from restrictions on short-term vacation rentals to a middle-class tax relief fund paid by revenue from multi-million homes.