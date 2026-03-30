Harmon’s Histories: Doo-wop: Nostalgic for the Billboard Hot 100

Jim Harmon

I’ve been a pop music lover all my life. I was about 8 years old when the term rock ‘n roll was coined. I loved visiting the local music store each week when they received their copy of Billboard magazine, which listed the “Hot 100.” Later in life, I became a longtime subscriber.

I’m not 8 years old anymore – but nearing 80. And it amazes me that only recently have I discovered the founding purpose of that magazine wasn’t music – but as the name clearly states – billboards!

In a wonderful article by Gary Trust, we learn that the very first issue was called “Billboard Advertising, a monthly review of all that is new, bright, and interesting on the Boards.”

Outdoor Advertising ca 1800s Outdoor Advertising ca 1800s loading...

FYI: Gary Trust is the Billboard’s “New York-based managing director of charts and data operations and plays a significant role in managing the day-to-day operations of the brand’s iconic charts and editorial analysis, while overseeing Billboard’s many songs rankings and directly managing the iconic Billboard Hot 100.”

The magazine was “devoted to the interests of advertisers, poster printers, bill posters, advertising agents and secretaries of fairs.”

First Billboard Magazine 1894 First Billboard Magazine 1894 loading...

A ranked music list, a “10 position national list of best selling retail records,” wasn’t to appear until 1940! What topped the chart then? Tommy Dorsey’s “I’ll Never Smile Again.”

The original list was based on best-selling sheet music, jukebox data and radio air-play.

The list called the “Billboard Hot 100” did not appear until I was about 12 years old in 1958.

1958 Billboard Magazine Cover eBay 1958 Billboard Magazine Cover eBay loading...

I remember it well. “Poor Little Fool” by Ricky Nelson was ranked No. 1.

While the Billboard charts were composed largely of rock ‘n roll, there were many crossover genres, especially country/western. Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash and many others come to mind.

Even today – the #1 position is held by a favorite artist of mine, Ella Langley with her great crossover single, “Choosin’ Texas.” Other artists include Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, and Morgan Wallen.

Rick Nelson Wikipedia - 1966 publicity photo for Decca Records Rick Nelson Wikipedia - 1966 publicity photo for Decca Records loading...

Originally, there were actual “singles,” a 45-rpm record with an A and B side. Later, an artist would release an LP (long playing album) with a compilation of hits.

Today, the reverse is often the case. An album is released, from which many songs appear on the Billboard Hot 100.

This week’s chart contains many examples from albums by Taylor Swift, Olivia Dean, Harry Styles and others.

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The data mining required for compiling today’s charts is mind boggling. Billboard uses a company called Luminate to review sales information (in-store purchases and Internet sales). Luminate says they “receive direct sales, streaming and airplay figures from over 500 providers worldwide.”

Mediabase, another source of Billboard data, tracks radio station airplay in the U.S. and Canada. It’s a division of iHeartMedia.

I prefer the good old days. No Internet. Quieter and slower times. Just waiting for my latest Billboard Magazine in the mail, to find out who and what topped the chart this week, and hoping the corners of the magazine weren’t too damaged in the postal process.