Aggregation of lots sets city up for purchase of poplar farm

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) A collection of lots off Mullan Road would be realigned under a request by the property's owner, making them more marketable for future development.

The city also has expressed interest in one the parcels, which currently houses the wastewater treatment plant and the poplar farm. The parcels are all currently owned by the Clouse family.

“There's nine tracts involved in the boundary line relocation,” said county planner Zack Jones. “There will be five tracts accessible from Mullan Road, which are planned for future residential development, and they're zoned for that as well.”

The relocation also provides a right-of-way along Mullan Road, which will be dedicated to the city. Jones said it will likely be used to make improvements to the road, though its exact use hasn't been revealed.

The future of the poplar farm also has been a source of discussion now for several years. City officials had initially planned to sell the wood product, but that market no longer exists.

Because the trees absorb nutrients from the wastewater plant, the city has recently discussed growing hay or alfalfa in place of the trees and selling the crop. It would essentially work the same as the popular farm by keeping nutrients from the river.

Jones said the boundary line relocation makes the popular farm and associated infrastructure sellable to the city. As it stands, Jones said, the city is leasing the property.

“This relocation won't resolve in any sales in and of itself. But afterwords, what they decide to do with the property is up to them,” said Jones. “But they did indicate in their application that the city will be buying the southern tract where the poplar farm is, and they plan to sell the tracts along Mullan Road.”