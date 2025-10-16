In Portland, resistance takes many shapes

Monique Merrill

PORTLAND, Ore. (CN) — On the frontlines of what the White House described as the “radical left’s reign of terror in Portland” is a giant frog. And a giant dinosaur. And three giant gnomes, a shark, an alien and dozens of other inflatable costumes.

Ongoing protests at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in southwest Portland have garnered national attention after President Donald Trump authorized the National Guard deployment to protect “war ravaged Portland” and the ICE facility.

“If you say this is a war zone, we’re here to say this is the complete opposite,” said Steven Schroedl, a protester donning a half-height inflatable that made it appear he was riding an ostrich. ”This is a nonviolent, peaceful protest against people who have automatic weapons and Black Hawk helicopters above our heads right now.”

The number of activists in inflatable costumes has slowly been on the rise, thanks to a newly formed organization that took inspiration from the Portland protest frog. In early October, clips of a protester in a giant frog suit being pepper-sprayed by officers went viral, and a livestreamer identified only as Jordy decided to rally resources to circulate costumes among the crowds.

Thus, Operation Inflation was born.

“In my view, there is no more effective strategy that I can think of that undermines Trump’s narrative, that can push back against the militarization of Portland and the aggression of ICE against immigrants in our community,” Jordy said. “It’s like, are you really threatened by someone who waddles and bounces around?”

The crowd of protesters in inflatable costumes can often be seen attempting to follow the moves in the “Cha Cha Slide;” holding signs as much as their costumes will allow; and two even got married on the sidewalk on Friday, dressed as a unicorn and Kenny from “South Park.”

“It was very beautiful,” Schroedl said of the sidewalk wedding.

At operationinflation.com, anyone can donate to support the cause to help buy and distribute more inflatable costumes. The operation has amassed upwards of 700 inflatables.

“At first, I thought we were gonna get like 20 or 30, and it’s blown up so much,” Jordy said. The goal is to send inflatable costumes to protests in other cities.

Protesters line the block around the clock, but the number of bobbing, bouncing inflatable creatures rises in the evenings. Costumes are available from a rack on the sidewalk for anyone to wear. They can keep them or put them back for the next person to use.

“The feds hate the inflatables,” protester Andy Siebe said. “It’s harder to twist the narrative when they beat and gas us.”

The costumes are just one of a few ways Portland has taken a unique approach to the situation. Over the weekend, activists organized an emergency naked bike ride that culminated in a rally in front of the facility.

“You never know in life when you might see that you need to stand up for democracy and the Constitution and run down the street in a hippo costume,” Schroedl said.

The protests are continuing amid the city and state’s court fight over Trump’s National Guard deployment. A Trump-appointed judge blocked the federalization of the Oregon National Guard and the deployment of any National Guard troops in the state in a series of temporary restraining orders in early October.

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals is currently considering the government’s appeal of the order blocking the deployment of the Oregon National Guard. A trial on the city and state’s motion for a permanent injunction is set for Oct. 29 in the lower court.