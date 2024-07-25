Post storm cleanup and city-county action

(Missoula Current) The city and county of Missoula have released the following information about storm cleanup and next steps.

With many people without power and power lines still down, please check on your neighbors to make sure they're OK, especially if they're elderly. 9-1-1 is busy taking many calls, and if you're able to help your neighbors, this can relieve the pressure off our emergency communications and dispatchers.

The Red Cross is staffing the Elections Center, 140 N. Russell St., for residents who need to charge essential personal devices. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. to provide electricity, air conditioning, a shower (bring towels) for people who otherwise don't have these services. No medical services will be available.

Please conserve water. With power still out in many areas, the City and County are still using back-up generators to move water around.

Many traffic signals in the Missoula area are still not functioning. Remember: treat these intersections as four-way stops, slow down, be patient and watch for emergency traffic. If you don't have to drive today, don't!

Power is still out for muchof the area; the utilities that service the area are working to restore it. Do not touch downed power lines.

County and City Public Works departments are working to clear debris from public streets/roads and other public rights-of-way. Do not call 9-1-1 to report trees blocking the right-of-way. City residents can call 552-6253 or go to the Form Center on City website.

County and City staff are working to set up locations for residents to drop off debris from their properties. We will provide more information when available.

Some City and County offices are closed or providing services remotely. People needing to access services should call the specific department before going in. or call 406-721-5700. County phone directory: https://www.missoulacounty.us/ directory/telephone-directory

City phone directory: Visit 'contact us' section on bottom or City website or call 406-552-6000

As of right now, the following County offices are closed: Elections, Human Resources, Auditor, Clerk of District Court (District Court itself is open for hearings, and people should attend scheduled court hearings).

Closed City offices: Municipal Court (except for jail court).