Post storm cleanup and city-county action
(Missoula Current) The city and county of Missoula have released the following information about storm cleanup and next steps.
- With many people without power and power lines still down, please check on your neighbors to make sure they're OK, especially if they're elderly. 9-1-1 is busy taking many calls, and if you're able to help your neighbors, this can relieve the pressure off our emergency communications and dispatchers.
- The Red Cross is staffing the Elections Center, 140 N. Russell St., for residents who need to charge essential personal devices. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. to provide electricity, air conditioning, a shower (bring towels) for people who otherwise don't have these services. No medical services will be available.
- Please conserve water. With power still out in many areas, the City and County are still using back-up generators to move water around.
- Many traffic signals in the Missoula area are still not functioning. Remember: treat these intersections as four-way stops, slow down, be patient and watch for emergency traffic. If you don't have to drive today, don't!
- Power is still out for muchof the area; the utilities that service the area are working to restore it. Do not touch downed power lines.
- County and City Public Works departments are working to clear debris from public streets/roads and other public rights-of-way. Do not call 9-1-1 to report trees blocking the right-of-way.
- City residents can call 552-6253 or go to the Form Center on City website.
- County and City staff are working to set up locations for residents to drop off debris from their properties. We will provide more information when available.
- Some City and County offices are closed or providing services remotely. People needing to access services should call the specific department before going in.
- County phone directory: https://www.missoulacounty.us/
directory/telephone-directory or call 406-721-5700.
- City phone directory: Visit 'contact us' section on bottom or City website or call 406-552-6000
- As of right now, the following County offices are closed: Elections, Human Resources, Auditor, Clerk of District Court (District Court itself is open for hearings, and people should attend scheduled court hearings).
- Closed City offices: Municipal Court (except for jail court).
- All County public meetings are fully remote today. Information on how to join remotely, including how to call in, is available online at missoula.co/bccmeetings