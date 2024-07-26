Viewpoint: Pregnancy support for all in Missoula County

Dr. Trent Taylor, MD

As a family medicine doctor at Partnership Health Center, I have helped many people through their pregnancy journeys. While planning for a baby is an exciting time, it can also be challenging and even overwhelming. If you are pregnant or preparing for a pregnancy, meeting with your doctor can help set you up for success.

First, starting prenatal vitamins early gives your baby the best chance for healthy growth. These vitamins, especially folic acid, help prevent birth defects and support your baby's development from day one. Next, your doctor can talk with you about ways to lower your risk of preeclampsia, a serious pregnancy complication that can cause high blood pressure.

Meeting with a doctor early in pregnancy also allows time for blood tests to learn about your baby's genes and even reveal the baby's sex if you want to know. This information helps your healthcare team provide the best care for you and your growing baby.

Throughout pregnancy, your doctor will schedule regular check-ups to keep a close eye on how your baby is growing and watch for signs of healthy development. Regular check-ups with your doctor helps to identify any potential issues early and address them quickly.

Many people have questions about what is safe during pregnancy. Is it okay to dye your hair? How much exercise should you do? Are your current medicines and supplements safe for the baby? Your doctor can help you navigate these questions and find a healthy path forward.

It is normal to have many questions throughout a pregnancy journey, and nobody should have to figure it all out on their own. Fortunately, in Missoula County, nobody has to.

At Partnership Health Center, we believe that every person deserves access to healthcare through all stages of pregnancy. That’s why everyone who calls or visits our clinics receives compassionate, high-quality healthcare and support services, no matter their income or insurance coverage.

We can also assist you with pharmacy services, counseling for mood and anxiety challenges, dental care, and even provide one-on-one peer support.

If you are pregnant or thinking about having a baby, schedule an appointment with a doctor today to start building a plan for a healthy pregnancy and a healthy baby.

Dr. Trent Taylor, MD is a Family Medicine Doctor at Partnership Health Center and a faculty member with the Family Medicine Residency of Western Montana.