What rain? Thousands turn out for Pride events in Missoula

(Missoula Current) Thousands of people braved a rainy weekend in Missoula to support the LGBTQ+ community and call for equal rights.

The 2023 Legislature passed a number of discriminatory laws aimed at Montana's queer community, several of which are being challenged in court.

Weekend events in Missoula included a rally outside the Missoula County Courthouse on Friday and a rain-soaked parade through downtown on Saturday.