Viewpoint: Progressive dark money influencing GOP politics

Ron Tibbets

Montana’s Republican primary election is being clouded by a sophisticated “dark money” shell game. At the center is Conservatives4MT, a PAC presenting itself as a Republican ally while operating on a massive $700,000 infusion from liberal-backed sources. Conservatives4MT is supporting candidates running as Republicans who are NOT even true conservatives.

The record shows that George Soros and Hansjörg Wyss have donated millions to the Sixteen30 Fund which funds the Western Futures Fund and the Way Back PAC before landing in the coffers of Conservatives4MT.

Wyss, a Swiss billionaire, is the primary force behind the American Prairie Reserve, a project aimed at transforming nearly 600,000 acres of Montana land into a land reserve for the rich, hence untouchable to the public. This capital is now being used to influence the leaders who oversee our state's future.

When a “conservative” group is bankrolled by the same entities supporting Democrats, it isn't a coalition; it’s a Trojan horse. The “Republicans” benefiting from these mailers and ads, are curiously silent.

Montana voters deserve transparency, not a fake, progressively funded PAC that is meant to look Republican. These candidates are supported by the most liberal of out-of-state interests. It is time for candidates to denounce this dirty money.

After all, would a preacher gladly accept tithes from a known member of the cartel? Please do your research.