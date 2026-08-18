Providence named Montana’s top hospital, best regional

(Missoula Current) The U.S. News &World Report recently named Providence St. Patrick Hospital the top hospital in Montana for the seventh time, recognizing the facility's commitment to quality care close to home.

The hospital was also named a Best Regional Hospital and received a high-performing specialty rating in cardiology, heart and vascular surgery, along with high-performing ratings in 14 adult procedures and conditions.

“This recognition belongs to our caregivers, physicians and teams who show up every day for patients and families across western Montana,” said Providence CEO Krissy Petersen. “Being named the No. 1 hospital in Montana is an honor, and it reflects the trust our community places in Providence St. Patrick Hospital for exceptional care close to home.”

U.S. News evaluates hospitals using a range of measures including patient outcomes, safety, patient experience and other factors that help patients and families make informed decisions about where to receive care.

The Best Regional Hospital designation recognizes hospitals that perform strongly in their state or region, while a high-performing rating indicates care that is significantly better than the national average for a specialty, procedure or condition.

“Rankings and ratings are one way to measure care, but for us, this recognition is about people,” Petersen said. “It reflects the skill, compassion and dedication of our teams, and our ongoing commitment to serve our communities, especially those who are vulnerable.”