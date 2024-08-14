Providence plans clinic in old Bed Bath & Beyond building

(Missoula Current) The old Bed Bath & Beyond retail building at Southgate Mall will soon house a health center operated by Providence Montana.

The hospital on Wednesday said the facility will open next summer. When it does, it will include a dedicated urgent care clinic, a primary care clinic, and the Providence Heart Institute general cardiology clinic.

Radiology and lab services will also locate in the facility.

"This project has been in the works since November 2022 when Providence recognized the need to enhance access to quality health services due to the rapid population increase in Missoula and Ravalli counties and western Montana,” William J. Calhoun, chief executive of Providence Montana, said in a statement.

The $18 million new facility and expanded services will help meet the growing population and community need in a centrally located Missoula area, the hospital said.

Upon completion, the health center will be the first of its kind in Missoula.

“We're not only establishing a new facility that’s conveniently located, but also expanding a system of care to better serve our communities,” said Calhoun.

Providence Montana selected Davis Partnership Architects and Dick Anderson Construction for the design and construction of the project.

The hospital in 2019 announced plans to break ground on a $126 million outpatient building planned for a vacant lot on West Broadway adjacent to the existing hospital. However, that project never took place.