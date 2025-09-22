Providence Montana names new Chief Medical Officer

(Missoula Current) Providence Montana named a new chief medical officer on Monday as the healthcare system navigates a rapidly changing landscape.

Dr. Daniel Spoon, a Montana native and interventional cardiologist, will provide medical oversight to hospitals and clinics across Providence Montana.

“Dr. Spoon brings a deep passion for teamwork, innovation, and the highest standards of patient care,” Providence CEO Bill Calhoun said in a statement. “He is highly respected—locally and nationally—as both a cardiac physician and a clinical researcher, consistently demonstrating unwavering dedication to advancing medical practices.”

Spoon also serves as the Director of Research for Providence Montana and the Cardiovascular Medical Director of the Providence Clinical Innovation Institute.

Spoon's education includes the University of Notre Dame and the Mayo Clinic. He is recognized for his contributions to cardiovascular innovation and his leadership in clinical research and clinical trials in rural settings, according to Providence.

“His commitment to service, paired with his transparent forward-looking perspective, will be invaluable as we navigate the rapidly changing landscape of health care,” said Calhoun.