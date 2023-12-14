Providence of Montana names new CEO in William Calhoun

(Missoula Current) Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula this week named William Calhoun as its new chief executive.

Calhoun, who replaces Joyce Dombrouski, will oversee the Providence of Montana Service Area, which includes s Providence St. Patrick Hospital, Providence St. Joseph Medical Center in Polson, and Providence Medical Clinics throughout western Montana.

“More than half of my career has been dedicated to faith-based health care,” he said in a statement. “The Mission of Providence is inspiring, and I look forward to using my experiences to serve western Montana, just as Providence St. Patrick Hospital has done for 150 years.”

Calhoun most recently served as the CEO at Kearney Regional Medical Center in Nebraska. Over the past 20 years, he also has worked in Florida and Wisconsin.

Calhoun owns a Master of Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee; a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Wisconsin – Madison; and advanced training in health care administration from the University of Wisconsin – Superior.

“My wife and I love Montana and all that this great state has to offer, and we are excited to engage in our local community,” he said. “It has been a wonderful experience getting to know the people I have met along the way, and I cannot think of a better place to take the next major step in my personal and professional journey.”