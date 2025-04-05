Bill would provide PTSD treatment for emergency responders

Clayton Murphy

HELENA (UM Community News Service) — First responders could have treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder covered under workers’ compensation if a bill in the Montana Legislature passes.

Sen. Cora Neumann, D-Bozeman, is carrying Senate Bill 394. She said there are proven physical damages from PTSD and it should be treated the same as any other work-related injury.

Joel Gaertig with the Montana State Firefighters Association said the bill will help prevent suicide and resignation, a sentiment shared by each of the six proponents for the bill at a House committee meeting Monday.

“In our opinion, one life prematurely taken is one life too many. If there's an avenue to get our first responders help for mental health injuries on the job, it's also our response to make sure they're taken care of so we can protect our community.”

Peter Strauss with the Montana Self Insurers Association, who testified against the bill, said he worried about additional costs to taxpayers.

“Additional coverage means additional costs for municipalities, counties, special districts — that means additional tax dollars have to be directed towards this.”

After a similar House bill failed earlier in the session, SB 394 successfully passed its first round of debate in the Senate and is now working its way through the House. Neumann said she is working to make her bill narrower and less expensive to address the concerns of opponents like Strauss.