Lolo landowners agree to public access to Bitterroot River

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) A new agreement struck between Missoula County and two Lolo landowners will soon provide legal public access from a popular local park to the Bitterroot River.

Kali Becker, the county's open lands project manager, said the agreement with landowners Paul Rossignol and Rachel Harlan will formalize access to a user-made trail that's been used for years.

“We've been working with the landowners for about a year,” Becker said. “They approached the county asking if we were interested in entering into an agreement so they could provide public access along the northern end of their property.”

Once constructed and realigned, the trail will provide non-motorized access from Lolo Riverside Park to existing public land along the river. To reach the site, the trail must cross private property.

Becker said the park is popular and the trail will coincide with park improvements.

“It's really popular with people walking dogs and gaining access to the river, but it's an informal trail people have been using for quite a while,” Becker said. “It's been trespassing, technically. The landowner was really interested in sanctioning that existing public use and wanting to protect it.”

Becker said the county recently secured grant funding to help cover the cost of aligning the new trail upon the new easement. The county also planned to make improvements to the park itself, including improved trail circulation, parking and overall access.

“It really builds on existing work we were already planning on doing. It allows us to relocate the path of the trail. We have the grant funding to provide the cost of relocating that trail.”

In exchange for the easement, Becker said the county will cover the cost of a fence delineating the trail from private property. She expects work on the trail to begin soon.

“We're working with the Montana Conservation Corps and will begin work this week,” she said. “It should be completed this fall or in the spring.”

The work is also supported by a grant from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.