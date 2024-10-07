Viewpoint: Public lands privateers

Alex Leone

The secret is out, and as anyone who traversed our highways this summer can attest, Montana’s lands and waters are the envy of the recreating nation. With over 30 million acres of public lands, thousands of miles of publicly accessible waterways and some of the most robust populations of wildlife in the lower 48, it’s no surprise Montana’s popularity is on the rise.

This certainly isn’t the f irst population bump in our state’s history. As recently as the mid 1990’s, when the film version of A River Runs Through It graced the silver screen, Montana has been in style for those wanting to escape urban life. However, the recent forces at play represent much more than just another blip in our state’s history. Instead, Montana’s changing demographics are completely altering the way we interact with our neighbors and the landscape.

Montana’s population has increased by over 250,000 people since 2000. That may not seem like a lot compared to other states, but it represents a 25% bump to our population over just two decades. We’ve seen the telltale signs of this expansion throughout the state with fresh homes sprouting up on once barren hillsides and former hay fields. Data from Headwaters Economics has shown that since 2000, at least 1 million acres of former open space has been turned into housing.

While Montana grows, our access to public resources is getting harder. Since the peak of FWP’s block management program in 2004, Montana has lost over 2 million acres of enrolled acreage (25% decline). The public access advocacy group I work for has documented the loss of access to thousands of acres of public lands since 2010. What’s going on?

Vast swaths of the central and eastern Montana landscape that were once valued and shepherded for their agricultural productivity, are now marketed and sold to those wanting private access to our public trust resources. Ranches in Powder River country, that just 40 years ago were devoid of elk, now market $20,000 hunts for trophy bulls, touting their exclusive access to public acreage. Private waterfowl hunting opportunities near Billings are being promoted and sold for their exclusivity. So exclusive in fact that many won’t even disclose their location!

This is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the unrelenting forces wishing to privatize our public lands, fish and wildlife. Some of the freshly landed Montana gentry operate private airstrips east of Lewistown, where friends from out-of-state are flown in for elite opportunities to hunt our publicly owned wildlife. These same landowners who are spending tens of millions of dollars to amalgamate their own personal “ranching” fiefdoms (public lands included) are also ready and willing to take full advantage of Montana’s tax code that is rightfully sympathetic to our hardworking ranchers and farmers.

But we don’t have to just sit back and let these dark forces transform Montana into a playground for the rich and gentry. Montana’s constitution clearly states that the waters and wildlife of our state are to be managed for the benefit of all Montanans. We need to demand more and seek solutions from our leaders, land management agencies and elected officials.

The Montana legislature should pass laws that promote public access and discourage fiefdom creation. There is no reason that privateers from out of state should be paying less than $1 an acre in taxes when they are permanent residents elsewhere. If billionaire landowners want acreage for exclusive access and not alfalfa, they should be taxed accordingly.

As a long-time Montanan politician recently commented, “Red and blue Montanans all put on their hunting pants one leg at a time. The problem is none of us have anyplace left to hunt.” We need to expect more from our leaders and politicians and demand solutions to ensure Montana’s public lands, waters and wildlife are accessible for future generations.

Alex Leone PLWA Executive Director Public Lands/Water Access Association (PLWA) is a membership driven non-profit organization with a mission to maintain, restore, and perpetuate access to the boundaries of all Montana’s public lands and waters.