Pyramid processes last of its lumber; prepping for auction

(Missoula Current) Pyramid Mountain Lumber processed its last units of lumber this week and is now into the final stages of ending operations, marking an end of the mill.

Efforts to keep the mill operating haven't been successful.

“We are currently in the final two stages of our wind down,” general manager Todd Johnson said. “After today, there will no longer be any production at the facility.”

Johnson said employees will continue to clean the facility and prepare the equipment for auction, which is scheduled for November.

He added that Pyramid will continue to ship its lumber until the end of the year.

“I firmly believe that one of the reasons we were the last remaining sawmill in Missoula County was because of our employees,” said Johnson. “We set two production records in the last week. Our employees cared and went out with pride, which meant a lot to the owners.”

The mill in March announced its impending closure, citing a number of reasons ranging from housing availability to logs. At that time, it still employed around 100 people.

Johnson said roughly 25 employees have left for other work or were laid off since the announcement was made. Another 15 were laid off this week. The remaining employees – around 55 – are shipping lumber or prepping the facility for auction.

“Among other problems, labor shortages, lack of housing, unprecedented rising costs, plummeting lumber prices, and the cost of living in Western Montana have crippled Pyramid’s ability to operate,” mill officials said earlier this year.