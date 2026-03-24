Lack of second egress to Ranch Club subdivision remains an issue

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) Allowing temporary egress for emergency vehicles could ease concerns over access to a Missoula Valley subdivision until it can complete a new phase that will create permanent access off Mullan Road.

The Ranch Club subdivision was initially approved as Phantom Hills in 2003, containing 323 lots. But currently, the subdivision only has one way in and one way out, raising concerns over access during emergencies, which have played out in the past.

County planner Kevin Dantic said the second access point is dependent on Phase 10 and 11, which haven't yet begun. The developers have sought extensions to that portion of the project, with Phase 10 now slated for December 2027 and phase 11 by December 2029.

“The City of Missoula Fire Department and Department of Public Works and Mobility let us know again that developments of at least 30 dwelling units, you have to have a second point of egress,” said Dantic. “There were expectations of a build-out in previous extensionary requests, but nothing has been completed as of yet.”

Dantic said the phasing extensions continue to delay a “basic public health and safety feature.” A structure fire in 2023 and a nearby grass fire have raised concerns over access.

“There was a fire out there in 2023 that blocked access,” Dantic said. “This has come into play.”

To address the issue immediately, Dantic said the Montana Department of Transportation has approved a temporary approach permit into the subdivision. The egress would likely be gravel with a “knock-down gate.”

Dantic said the developers will create the temporary access within the next two months. Once Phase 10 is completed, it will include permanent paved access off Mullan Road and the temporary access will be abandoned.

“When Phase 10 is built out, you'll get an actual Ranch Club road meeting Mullan,” Dantic said. “We'll recommend approval, but we'll ask for a continuance until May 28, at which point the developer and the technical representative have assured us that emergency access will be built.”