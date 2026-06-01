Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) Citing the need for additional access to a valley subdivision, Missoula County last week approved an extended phasing plan that gives the developer two more years to file the final plat that will eventually bring permanent access off Mullan Road.

The Ranch Club subdivision was initially approved as Phantom Hills in 2003, containing 323 lots. But currently, the subdivision only has one way in and one way out, raising concerns over access during emergencies, which have played out in the past.

County planner Kevin Dantic said the second access point is dependent upon the filing of Phase 10, which hasn't yet begun. The developers sough an extension to that portion of the project and, with county approval, Phase 10 will take place by December 2027.

“This second permanent egress is and has always been dependent on the filing of Phase 10,” said Dantic. “It's in the original approval from 2003 for the subdivision.”

Without the extension to file Phase 10, both city and county officials worried that the subdivision would be left in its current form. That would give the city and county few options to ensure the access road was finish.

And while only the county can grant the extension, it's up to the city to ensure the final road is finished, given the city has annexed the area.

“If you don't grant this extension, the subdivision is dead,” said City Council member Mike Nugent. “If they (developers) walk away, there's nothing, including the ability for us (the city) to put the road in. The leverage really isn't there for much beyond this (extension).”

While Phase 10 sits two years away, the Montana Department of Transportation has already approved a temporary approach permit into the subdivision, but it's only open for emergency uses. But once Phase 10 is completed, the approach will include permanent paved access off Mullan Road and the temporary access will be abandoned.

Kirby Christian, one of the Ranch Club developers, said they have every intention to finish Phase 10 and the access road.

“We very much want to do this phase and do it in the next two years,” he said. “We would like to build the road. Thoughts that we're trying to shirk that responsibly or push it off on someone else are misplaced.”