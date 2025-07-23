Remembering Rebeka 4 years later; investigation continues

Rebekah's Legacy

Four seasons have passed since you were found.

Four years, and unanswered questions remain.

Time moved forward, but the ache stayed behind.

The leaves turned. The snow fell.

Spring returned, but healing did not.

Each season marked by hope, heartbreak, and quiet determination.

Each year a reminder: You are still missed.

Your story remains incomplete. The silence is too familiar.

But what endures is your light, your untold story, and the love of those still searching for answers.

As we mark the fourth anniversary of the disappearance of Rebekah Barsotti and her beloved Belgian Malinois, Cerberus, we reflect on a journey of courage, resilience, and unwavering pursuit of justice.

Rebekah went missing on July 20, 2021, from Mineral County, Montana. Her dog, Cerberus, was found deceased six days later. After an extensive search, her remains were recovered nearly ten and a half months later. The case remains an open criminal investigation.

In the months leading up to her disappearance, Rebekah was bravely transitioning from survivor of domestic violence to a new chapter of independence. On March 9, 2021, law enforcement responded to her marital home on a domestic abuse call, resulting in an assault charge against her husband. She then moved from Superior to Missoula, where she established her own residence and secured employment at Plonk, an upscale wine bistro. Her future looked promising as she began rebuilding her life.

Tragically, Rebekah’s journey was abruptly cut short when she returned to Superior to retrieve personal items on July 20, 2021. That same day, she and Cerberus went missing. Despite extensive efforts—and the nearly year-long delay before her remains were recovered—many questions remain unanswered.

The investigation into Rebekah’s disappearance and death is still ongoing. The Montana State Crime Lab faced challenges identifying her remains due to limitations in DNA analysis. Additionally, some critical evidence—collected by a private pathologist hired by her family and others within the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office—was lost, raising concerns about the chain of custody.

Rebekah made Montana her home in 2008 and touched the lives of many. Her family continues to tirelessly raise awareness about domestic violence and missing persons. They aim to break the silence around these issues, providing resources for survivors and promoting education and prevention within the community.

Her story is a stark reminder of the ongoing fight against domestic violence and the importance of vigilance and community support. As we remember her and Cerberus today, we renew our commitment to seeking justice and supporting survivors everywhere.

We urge anyone with information that could help resolve this case to contact the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office at 406-822-3555 or Crimestoppers at 406-721-4444.