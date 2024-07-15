Viewpoint: A year after Rebekah Barsotti and her dog vanished

Angela Mastrovito

As we mark the third anniversary of the disappearance of Rebekah Barsotti and her beloved Belgian Malinois, Cerberus, we reflect on a journey of courage, resilience, and the unwavering pursuit of justice.

Rebekah went missing on July 20, 2021, from Mineral County. Her dog, Cerberus, was found deceased six days later. After a lengthy search, Rebekah’s remains were recovered 10 and a half months later. The case remains an open criminal investigation.

In the months preceding her disappearance, Rebekah had been courageously transitioning from a survivor of domestic violence to a new chapter of self-sufficiency. On March 9, 2021, a domestic abuse response was made to her marital home, resulting in an assault charge against her husband. Rebekah then moved from Superior to Missoula, where she established her own residence and secured employment at Plonk, an upscale Wine Bistro. Her future seemed promising as she began rebuilding her life.

Tragically, Rebekah’s journey was cut short when she returned to Superior to retrieve personal items on July 20, 2021. That same day, she and Cerberus went missing. Despite extensive efforts and the discovery of her remains more than 10 months later, many questions remain unanswered.

The investigation into Rebekah’s disappearance and death remains open. The State Crime Lab faced challenges identifying her remains due to an inability to amplify DNA. Additionally, critical evidence, including some collected by a private pathologist hired by the family and some within the Mineral County Sheriff's Office, was lost, raising questions regarding the chain of custody.

Rebekah made Montana her home in 2008, and she touched the lives of many individuals. Her family continues to work tirelessly to bring awareness to the issues of domestic violence and missing persons. They strive to shatter the silence surrounding these issues and provide resources for survivors, prevention, and education within the community.

Rebekah’s story is a stark reminder of the ongoing battle against domestic violence and the importance of continued vigilance and support for those affected. As we remember her and Cerberus today, we also renew our commitment to seeking justice and supporting survivors everywhere.

We urge anyone with information that could assist in bringing resolution to this case to contact the Mineral County Sheriff Department at 406-822-3555 or Crimestoppers at 406-721-4444.

Angela Mastrovito is the mother of Rebekah Barsotti