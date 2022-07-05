Skees seeks recount in Montana Public Service Commission race for District 5

loading...

The Montana Secretary of State's Office on Tuesday said a candidate in the District 5 race for the Public Service Commission has requested and been granted a recount.

Secretary of State Christi Jacobson said her office received the petition for a recount of results stemming from the June 7 primary election.

Jacobson said PSC candidate Derek Skees filed the petition seeking the recount in his bid to represent the Republican ticket in District 5, which includes Flathead, Lake, Glacier, Pondera, Teton, and Lewis and Clark counties.

According to results posted by the Montana Secretary of State's Office, Skees had garnered 11,146 votes, placing him second behind GOP front runner Ann Bukacek, who had 11,233 votes – a difference of 87 votes.

Both have collected 31% of the returns while Joe Dooling held 29% of the vote.

On the Democratic side, John Repke collected 54% of his party's vote for District 5.

Jacobson said the election administrators in Flathead, Lake, Teton, and Lewis and Clark counties will conduct the recount of GOP returns as outlined under state law.