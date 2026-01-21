Viewpoint: Reggie Spaulding for House District 92

Peggy Schmidt

I’m writing in support of Reggie Spaulding for Montana House District 92. HD 92

includes the Lower Rattlesnake neighborhood of Missoula, East Missoula, Bonner,

Potomac and Clinton.

I wholeheartedly support Reggie’s candidacy because she’ll work hard for ALL

Montanans, regardless of race, ethnicity, citizenship, economic class, ability, gender,

gender identity, sexual orientation or religion.

Reggie will promote evidence-based solutions that help Montanans access affordable

housing, energy and healthcare. That includes mental and reproductive care. What’s

more, she’ll work to advance clean energy, climate action, wildfire readiness and

environmental equity.

Public land accessibility is important to Reggie; she and her family enjoy public lands in

all seasons. She’ll work tirelessly to keep public lands accessible and affordable for

everyone.

In addition to being an outdoor enthusiast, Reggie is a political outsider, a scientist and

a mom. She works for a small business in manufacturing and design. We need more

people like Reggie to represent us in Helena. Learn more at

www.reggiespauldingformt.org.