Montana Viewpoint: Remembering Pat Williams

Jim Elliott

Pat Williams has died. He was Montana’s longest serving Congressman, serving from 1979 to 1997. He had a sense of justice and values which he defended proudly and vigorously, often in the face of strong and outraged opposition.

He was my political hero.

He was a teacher and he used that skill to educate the voter on his positions and why his positions were their positions. He was one of the best and most convincing speakers I ever listened to.

And he had a smile.

I first met him when I was in the Montana House of Representatives, and he was in Congress. He was in Sanders County for an event and I offered to drive him to it in my 1970 Buick Electra—the one with the big engine. He got in and I offered him a cigar. We lit up and drove to the event in comfort and conversation.

I once expressed my surprise to him at how many introverts were in politics. “Yes,” he said, “and I’m one of them!” Inconceivable, I thought, because he was so gregarious, so he told me a story, he was good at that, it was his stock in trade.

When he first decided to run for the Montana House of Representatives he was talking to an influential member of the Butte community (all people from Butte are influential members of the community, but this one held a political office). Pat was speaking to him in front of a storefront, quietly, and as they were talking the man steered him to the middle of the sidewalk and began to speak in a loud voice, “So, Pat, you say you’re running for the Legislature” thereby announcing to the passers-by what Pat was too shy to do. The lesson was that you had to shout your ambitions from the rooftops and be bold about it.

I believe it was right after that encounter that Pat was walking home and saw a group of men working on a roof. There was a ladder, and Pat climbed up to the bemused workmen and said, “Hi, I’m Pat Williams and I’m running to represent Butte in the Montana Legislature,” shaking hands all around.

He was tireless in his support for women and young people in politics. He knew that decision making should not be exclusive to older men. He supported working people, free speech, and justice under the law. He not only believed in those things, he fought for them. He fought hard and he loved a battle.

And it was never just Pat. Like Mike Mansfield who insisted that any recognition he was given always included his wife Maureen, it was always Pat and Carol. At another event in Sanders County, Paul Clark, Carol’s seatmate in the Montana House said he would introduce Carol to the audience. “No, Paul, I will introduce Carol,” said Pat. And he always did.

He loved Montana as he loved his family.

He believed in the law and he believed in honor, and he believed in the people he served.

He stood by us; he stood with us.

Thank you, Pat. Thank you, Carol.

Montana Viewpoint has appeared in weekly and online newspapers across Montana for over 30 years. Jim Elliott served sixteen years in the Montana Legislature as a state representative and state senator. He lives on his ranch in Trout Creek.