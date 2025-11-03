Missoula County GOP hosts food drive, blames Dems for shutdown

Missoula County Republicans

The Missoula County Republican Central Committee (MCRCC) has launched a community food drive to support local families impacted by the ongoing federal government shutdown and the resulting pause in SNAP benefits.

Donations are being accepted at Grizzly Gold, 1935 Brooks Street, during regular business hours and will be collected throughout the duration of the shutdown. Volunteers from the Missoula GOP will rotate pickup duties every few days and deliver donations to local church food pantries serving families across Missoula County, including:

● River of Hope Food Bank at River of Life Church, 4007 MT-200

● City Foods Food Bank at Revive Church, 2811 Latimer Street

● Food Pantry at Crosspoint Church, 7500 Mullan Road

● Food Pantry at Missoula Alliance Church, 100 East Foss Court

The committee has already received a $250 contribution for grocery purchases that will be delivered directly to these local food banks. Donations will be weighed and recorded so the MCRCC can share the total pounds of food collected at the conclusion of the shutdown.

“Local liberal activists have announced a “Die-In” in response to the Department of Agriculture’s announcement that the money has run out for SNAP.” said Michael HagEstad, Chair of the Missoula County Republican Central Committee.

“Just like their national counterparts, local liberal activists choose performative rather than effective action, focusing on personal exaltation and gratification. While liberal activists play dead, Missoula Republicans are organizing a food drive.

Senate Republicans need 60 votes to pass a Clean Continuing Resolution which requires at least some Democrat votes. I want to be clear that Senate Democrats, not Republicans, are holding up funding for SNAP and other programs. Senate Democrats were perfectly willing to vote for Clean CRs under Biden, but now that the American people have put Donald Trump in charge, Democrats have changed their tune. Democrats are engaging in theater, just like this so-called “Die-In.”

County Republicans don't have any control over national politics, but we are stepping up to provide real help to our neighbors. Please consider contributing to our food drive or look for other ways to help your neighbors. Suggested donation items include:

Canned Tuna or Meat, Canned Soup (low sodium), Brown Rice, Peanut Butter, Cooking Oil, Oatmeal, Canned Fruit, Tomato Sauce, Pasta, Canned Vegetables, Canned Beans & Chili, Whole-grain Cereal, Low-fat Salad Dressings, Baby Food, Personal Hygiene Items.

The MCRCC has also invited the Missoula Republican Women to join in coordination and outreach, helping promote the drive through their volunteer networks.

The release concludes with this statement from the Committee:

“The Missoula County Republican Central Committee calls on Senate Democrats to put politics aside, stand with Montana families, and join Republicans in voting to re-open the federal government with a Clean CR identical to the CR which they passed when Joe Biden was President.”