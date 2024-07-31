Requested zoning change on Brooks could propel Midtown plan

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) One of the first proposals to arise from the Midtown Master Plan would change the zoning on a Brooks Street parcel, allowing for a five-story building and up to 14 dwelling units.

But while the property abuts other commercial businesses, it also sits in a single-family neighborhood where some residents have lived for decades. The proposal speaks to the tension between old and new as the Midtown district begins to evolve and Brooks Street becomes a major transit corridor.

On Tuesday night, the Consolidated Planning Board recommended approval of a zoning change that also includes an amendment to the city's growth policy. The property, located at the corner of McDonald Avenue and Brooks Street, spans nearly 15,000 square feet and is currently zoned for both residential and commercial uses.

City planners said such split zoning makes the parcel hard to redevelop. It has been vacant for years and the owner is now looking to rezone the parcel under a single and more intensive zoning classification.

“The current land-use designation limits potential development proposals along the Brooks Street commercial corridor,” said city planner Zoe Walters. “Due to the split designation, the applicant cannot make use of the commercial designation intended to create a commercial corridor on Brooks Street.”

Current zoning allows traditional homes and one dwelling unit per 2,700 square feet for a total of five units. The requested zoning allows vertical mixed-use buildings and increases the housing capacity to 14. It also increases the height from the current 35 feet to 65 feet.

Walters said the zoning change and growth policy amendment would meet the area's needs and stimulate economic growth and community vitality. Walters said the amendment would also support more diverse building types and commercial uses along Brooks Street.

“This amendment and rezone are the only means to allow more dense development and commercial uses on this site, in compliance with the Midtown Master Plan,” Walters.

The lot sits at the corner of McDonald Avenue and Brooks Street. (Google Earth)

Adopted last summer, the Midtown plan sets a vision for future growth and development within the district. Among other things, it looks to transform Brooks Street into a compact transit corridor lined with both commercial and residential uses.

It also looks to create a more walkable district with an urban center, a bus rapid-transit system, and safer pedestrian movement across Brooks. The plan received unanimous approval from the Missoula City Council.

The city believes the current proposal supports the goals of the Midtown Master Plan and it was recommended for approval on Tuesday by members of the planning board, even though it may bring changes to certain neighborhoods.

“I feel the pain of the people who live in the Southgate area. There are disadvantages and advantages of living there,” said board member Rick Hill. “But this is a prime commercial lot. It's definitely commercial property and anyone within a block of Brooks, I definitely understand their concern. It's a busy place. But the highest designation – commercial – is the right designation for that property.”

But residents who live in the area oppose the zoning change. They said traffic is already bad coming off Brooks Street into adjoining neighborhoods and parking at some commercial businesses takes away for residential parking.

“We've been living in that area for 15 years. Developing that area as proposed would only promote chaos,” said resident Dawn Clark. “There's no way you're going to be able to put enough parking in that one little parcel to satisfy everyone. We have people who have lived in that area since the 60s. A majority of the folks who live in that area are elderly.”