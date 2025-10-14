Reserve Street improvement plan ready for public review

(Missoula Current) Transportation officials with several agencies, including the City of Missoula, have developed solutions to improve safety along the Reserve Street corridor, they said on Tuesday.

Now, it's time for the public to weigh in.

The Missoula Metropolitan Planning Organization, the Montana Department of Transportation and the city have been working on safety solutions for the busy corridor for years. The study area stretches from the I-90 interchange to the north to Brooks Street to the south.

“The hundreds of comments we have gathered from the public to date are serving as a guidepost for these Reserve Street solutions,” explains Glenn Ingram, a city transportation planner. “Safety on Reserve is a top concern for many Missoulians, and proposals in this safety plan are the next step toward future implementation.”

The study included crash data and public feedback given over 2024. Based on the information, transportation planners have developed preliminary alternatives for the corridor and identified individual intersections. MPO and project partners have taken the initial alternatives and turned them into a final safety action plan, according to project partners.

The proposals include modifications to cross streets and driveways, along with pedestrian and bicyclist design solutions. Changes to intersection designs are also being proposed based on the context and character of each section.

Intersection improvement locations include, but are not limited to, Stockyard Road, American Way, Mullan Road, and River Road. Any approved modification to Reserve Street will be incrementally implemented.

The project will host an open house on Tuesday, Oct. 14 from 4-6 p.m. in the Ellingson Conference Room in the Missoula Public Library, and from 9:30 -11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 15 in front of T.J. Maxx in the Grant Creek Town Center.

The same information is also available online at: https://www.engagemissoula.com/reserve-street-safety-action-plan. Virtual feedback is also welcome and encouraged. The webpage will continue to be updated in the coming weeks.