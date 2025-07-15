City adopts resolution opposing anti-competitive rental practices

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) The Missoula City Council officially adopted a resolution on Monday night discouraging the use of price-fixing software and “anti-competitive” rental practices.

The resolution has no legal teeth, but council members expressed hope that it would help convince local property managers and landlords to avoid the technology.

“We're looking to make a statement against property management companies that may be engaging in the use of this software,” council member and co-sponsor Kristen Jordan said during the measure's committee hearing. “This is a viable approach to show our renters that we support them in finding good faith, competitively priced rental units.”

The measure passed 8-2 with council members Bob Campbell and Sandra Vasecka in opposition.

According to data compiled by the Missoula Organization of Realtors, median monthly rent in the city has nearly doubled since 2010. The latest figures place the median rent at $1,178, slightly higher than the state's median rent of $1,083.

Sponsors have said that the White House Council on Economic Advisers estimates that price-fixing algorithmic software costs renters roughly $70 more each month. A recent housing assessment suggested that 9,000 renters in Missoula spend more than 30% of their income on housing, making them “cost burdened.”

“In order to protect renters, promote fair competition, and support an affordable housing market, the City of Missoula opposes the use of anti-competitive rental practices, including the use of price-fixing algorithmic software, and strongly urges landlords within the city to refrain from using such practices or software,” the city's resolution states.