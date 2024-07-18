Stage II fire restrictions in place under ‘extreme’ conditions
(Missoula Current) Building campfires and other restrictions are set to take effect at the tick of midnight on Friday across Missoula County and other surrounding jurisdictions.
The county on Thursday announced Stage II fire restrictions, as did the Northern Rockies Coordinating Group. The restrictions apply to the Lolo National Forest, the Flathead Indian Reservation and Missoula, Sanders, Lake and Ravalli counties.
Those who violate the restrictions and cause a fire will be on the hook for suppression costs, which can run at several million dollars.
"Violation of these restrictions is a misdemeanor offense and a person who purposely ignites a fire in violation of these restrictions shall reimburse the county governing body or recognized protection agency for costs incurred for any fire suppression activities resulting from the illegal fire and may be liable for other civil damages," the agency said.
Earlier this week, the fire danger was elevated to "extreme," the highest possible level. Stage II restrictions include:
- Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire or campfire.
- Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is cleared of flammable materials.
- Operating lawn mowers, weed trimmers, chainsaws and other internal combustion engines from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Welding or operating acetylene or other torch devices with an open flame between 1 p.m. and 1 a.m.
- Using an explosive between 1 p.m. and 1 a.m.
- Operating motor vehicles off designated roads and trails, with exceptions for those carrying out official business related to the function of governmental agencies and public utilities.