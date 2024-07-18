Stage II fire restrictions in place under ‘extreme’ conditions

(Missoula Current) Building campfires and other restrictions are set to take effect at the tick of midnight on Friday across Missoula County and other surrounding jurisdictions.

The county on Thursday announced Stage II fire restrictions, as did the Northern Rockies Coordinating Group. The restrictions apply to the Lolo National Forest, the Flathead Indian Reservation and Missoula, Sanders, Lake and Ravalli counties.

Those who violate the restrictions and cause a fire will be on the hook for suppression costs, which can run at several million dollars.

"Violation of these restrictions is a misdemeanor offense and a person who purposely ignites a fire in violation of these restrictions shall reimburse the county governing body or recognized protection agency for costs incurred for any fire suppression activities resulting from the illegal fire and may be liable for other civil damages," the agency said.

Earlier this week, the fire danger was elevated to "extreme," the highest possible level. Stage II restrictions include: