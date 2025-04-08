City approves rezone, annexation with development proposal

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) Permitting taller buildings in a development proposed near Russell Street would help protect greenspace along the Clark Fork River, including greater setbacks, city officials said Monday.

Citing the project's potential to boost a long-neglected parcel, the City Council approved a rezone request for a large lot on California Street and River Road east of Russell Street.

The change allows mixed-use development and slightly taller buildings, enabling the developers to build “in and up” instead of contributing to urban sprawl.

“Buildings slightly over 50 feet in height create the potential for much more space away from River Road and the Clark Fork,” said Joe Dehnert with IMEG. “Another reason is to have this sight have buildings similar to the Sawmill District.”

While nothing firm has been proposed, the approved rezone would permit the development team to preserve more greenspace along the river and within the project by building up to 65 feet in height.

An image of the proposed project An image of the proposed project loading...

One development proposal presented includes three five-story buildings with mixed use and multi-family housing. It also includes one four-story building and several two-story buildings.

The project would bring around 235 housing units to the market near Silver Park and the Old Sawmill District. Similar goals for the area were included in the latest update to the Downtown Master Plan.

“This is a unique property in terms of its infill capabilities and its connectivity to downtown,” said Dehnert. “This proposed rezone opens the door to options to build more densely.”

Members of the City Council also approved a request from project representatives for annexation.

“It's an obvious candidate for annexation,” said city planner Tara Porcari. “It's been the only small county island there. It contributes to the logical growth pattern of the city.”