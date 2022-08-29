A Cajun fiddle and the Hillbenders headline Missoula’s 16th River City Roots Fest

William Munoz/Missoula Current

Main Street in downtown Missoula was packed over the weekend with thousands of people out to enjoy the 16th annual River City Roots Festival.

The annual two-day event occurs at the end of August and helps welcome the new crop of University of Montana students back to town by bringing them together with local Missoulians to hear great music.

This year Amanda Shaw, a Cajun fiddler from Louisiana and Keller Williams, who was joined by The Hillbenders, performed as the headline acts. Other bands included Off In The Woods out of Polson, and Laney Lou & The Bird Dogs from Bozeman

Drew Landry & The North Country Ramblers from Blackfeet Country also performed while Amy Helm, daughter of Levon Helm - the drummer and vocalist from The Band - was instrumental in helping her father regain his voice after losing it to throat cancer.

She brought her son out to play drums on a tribute to her father and his grandfather.

The Roots Festival also has a 4-mile run, art show and a family-oriented festival at the newly revamped Caras Park. This annual event is a tribute to the support that Missoulians and Missoula businesses have for bringing people together through the arts.

Photos from this year's River City Roots Festival