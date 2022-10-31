Fan-fav Rocky Horror notches four sold-out shows at the Wilma

William Munoz

(Missoula Current) After a two-year absence, The Rocky Horror Show returned to the Wilma Theatre stage for four sold-out and wildly enthusiastic performances.

The familiar Frank N Furter played by production director Reid Reimer, and well-known and loved local actor Jeff Medley' as Riff Raff, remain strong anchors for a cast that first auditioned in September and rehearsed for only a month. The first full run happens on the day before opening night.

The production is based on the 1975 cult classic, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, which starred Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, Barry Bostwick and Meat Loaf.

Rocky and Phanton. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Rocky and Phanton. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...

Over the years, the movie has developed into a cult classic that has spawned live theater companies staging performances around the country.

The thing that makes the Missoula production unique is that the entire set is built in Havre by the Montana Actors Theater, which is based on the University of Montana-Northern campus.

It's then loaded on a trailer and driven the 250 miles to the Wilma and assembled the day before the opening night. That Rocky can be staged in such a short time is evidence of the strength and professionalism of the Missoula acting community.

The four sold-out shows were a testament to the broader Missoula community's willingness to support live theatre.

Magenta and Phanton. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Magenta and Phanton. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...

Eddie. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Eddie. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...

Columbia. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Columbia. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...